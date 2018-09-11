Mayor Don Iveson has unveiled a plan focused to keep tax increases at or below inflation levels ahead of the next four-year budget cycle.

Iveson released his five-point plan on his website. The first strategy is to “fairly allocate” suburban growth costs, largely paid for by existing taxpayers and businesses. The idea is to have Edmontonians pay for projects — such as recreation centres and key roadways — in their neighbourhoods.

The mayor also wants to secure a long-term funding deal with the provincial government to cover key infrastructure costs, cut services that are no longer needed or effective, protect core investments like the expanding LRT, and limit new spending.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is on board with Iveson's plan.

“We’re encouraged to see that Mayor Iveson recognizes that we need to prioritize lower taxes in the upcoming budget cycle in order to improve our competitiveness,” CEO Janet Riopel said in a press release.

Iveson calls this the toughest budget in a decade or so.

“I’m telling you today that I’m ready to make some tough decisions in this budget,” Iveson said Tuesday. “Part of this today is to put that challenge out to my City Council colleagues, as well.”

The budget is in its early stages. It will be framed in the first six months of next year and approved in the spring of 2020.

With files from Jeremy Thompson