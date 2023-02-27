Jack or Stuart? Woodcroft says there's still a 'battle' for the Oilers net
Sixty games into their season, the Edmonton Oilers are still refusing to clearly state who their starting goaltender is.
Head coach Jay Woodcroft was asked on Monday who would start against the Boston Bruins and with a smile he replied, "We'll see what comes out the gate."
When asked if either rookie Stuart Skinner or veteran Jack Campbell has won the job, or if they'll be expected to share it all year, Woodcroft said that's still unsettled in his mind.
"We're going to let that battle kinda play itself out and right now we feel comfortable with both," he told reporters.
Skinner has played in 33 games. He has a record of 15-12 with a save percentage of 0.912 and is allowing an average of 2.90 goals per game.
Campbell has played in 31 games. He is 17-8 with a save percentage of 0.884 and a goal-against average of 3.48.
After Campbell struggled early in the year, Skinner started the majority of games, also earning his first selection as an NHL All-Star.
Campbell's play improved starting in mid-January when Skinner left the team for the birth of his first child. More recently, Woodcroft said Skinner has been sick, so that was a factor as well.
Campbell was pulled Saturday after giving up four goals on 14 shots to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Woodcroft said the team needs wins now to stay in a competitive playoff race, so he and the other coaches will keep reading the goaltending situation on the fly.
"I don't think it's necessarily a science, there is an art to that. But at the same time you've heard me use the phrase over the last two or three weeks that we're in the 'points collection business' right now," he said. "We'll make decisions as a coaching staff with that in mind."
Jason Gregor with TSN 1260 reported that Skinner would start in goal Monday.
'ONE WE'RE ALL EXCITED FOR'
The Oilers will face the best team in the NHL Monday night when the Boston Bruins come to Rogers Place.
The Bruins have 95 points so far this season, nine more than any other team in the league.
Edmonton has scored the most goals in the NHL so far this year with 230. Boston has allowed the fewest at 121.
"They are what their record says they are, which is elite," Woodcroft said.
"So if we think we're going to come into tonight's game with not everybody at their best, or not everybody working together and staying on task, they have the ability to really hurt ya."
Forward Klim Kostin skated with the team again on Monday and Woodcorft said he's recovering from an illness but wouldn't say whether he'll play or not.
Evander Kane did not skate and is still "day-to-day" with broken ribs.
The Oilers have not played the Bruins yet this season. The teams will meet again in Boston on March 9.
"It's one you look forward to, for sure, any time the top team in the league is coming in. It's going to be fun. Every shift is going to be competitive," defenceman Brett Kulak said.
"I watched a couple clips of them on TV, but that's about it. So, yeah I think it's one we're all excited for."
The Oilers (32-20-8) will face off against the Bruins (45-8-5) shortly after 6:30 p.m. MT.
