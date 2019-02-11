A jackknifed semi on Highway 63 is causing traffic delays near Boyle.

RCMP said a jackknifed semi is blocking all lanes of southbound travel and leaking fuel.

The northbound lanes of Highway 63 will be used to accommodate alternating north and sound traffic. Motorists were told to expect delays in both directions, and approach the area with caution.

Traffic on the highway was expected to return to normal around midnight.

Police said a pickup truck was also involved in the collision, although no one was injured.