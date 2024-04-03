Jackpot! Edmontonians cash in $2 million scratch ticket

EDMONTON
    Thaiwan Warulang (right) and Matthew McDougall (left) claiming their lottery winnings. (Source: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Thaiwan Warulang (right) and Matthew McDougall (left) claiming their lottery winnings. (Source: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)

    An Edmonton couple is celebrating after a stroke of luck landed them with a $2 million scratch ticket.

    Matthew McDougall and Thaiwan Warulang claimed the winnings in March and said they won't have trouble figuring out what to do with the money.

    "We booked a month-long trip to Thailand just before Christmas," said Warulang in a news release. "Maybe we’ll upgrade our plane tickets."

    McDougall picked up the winning 20X Supreme ticket when he decided to take a break from his usual scratch ticket.

    "I hadn’t won anything in a while…So, I thought I would try this one," he said.

    "At first, I thought we won $2,000…But there were too many zeroes for that. Then I thought maybe $200,000," Warulang added. "Matt looked at the screen and was like, 'I think you missed a zero – that’s $2,000,000!'"

    The two also said they want to use the winnings to invest and help their families.

    "The thought of being debt-free is more than enough," McDougall said. "We’re going to invest wisely and make sure we’re comfortable forever."

