Jackpot: Oilers 50/50 pot tops $4M

With several hours still to go until the puck drops on Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings playoff series, the Oilers Mega 50/50 Jackpot is over $4 million.

Several early bird prizes are also available.

The multi-day 50/50 is in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, and the Kids With Cancer Foundation.

Tickets for the draw went on sale on April 29, and will close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday and can be purchased online by anyone over 18 in Alberta.

The Oilers named five-year-old cancer patient Ben Stelter as playoff ambassador, and chose the charities for the 50/50 in his honour.