EDMONTON -- Edmonton's CFL team has let go of a player who it says breached its COVID-19 protocols.

The club announced offensive lineman Jacob Ruby's dismissal Tuesday in a statement.

"The move is part of the club's ongoing commitment to strictly following the CFL's COVID protocols, which are in place to ensure the health and safety of all Tier 1 members and anyone they come in contact with," it read in part.

The team did not clarify what rules Ruby broke and said it wouldn’t be commenting further.

Tuesday marked the 10th and final day of an isolation period for the Elks' top-tier players, coaches and staff after more than a dozen cases were confirmed in the club.

A day earlier, the team updated its COVID-19 guidance for home crowds to require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Ruby signed with Edmonton in 2017 after entering the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2015.