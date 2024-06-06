Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community

One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.

Ravinder Sandu, 19, was charged with arson causing damage to property in connection with fires at two residential properties in Cy Becker on Dec. 19, 2023.

On Wednesday, Sandhu was sentenced to nine months in jail and 12 months of probation for his role in the fires.

The fires are two of 34 extortion-related events in Edmonton, dubbed Project Gaslight by police.

Between October and January, members of the city's South Asian home-building community were targeted in a series of fires, shootings, and arson attempts in Edmonton, Beaumont and Winnipeg.

A total of six people have been arrested and charged in connection with Project Gaslight, and four people have been arrested and released without charges.