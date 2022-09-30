Jamaican food in the heart of Edmonton
Flava Café is one of those places that you probably drive by a few times, usually in a hurry to get somewhere, always wanting to stop in and see what it’s all about. Let me just say, do yourself a favour the next time you’re on 118 Ave and stop in, you won’t be disappointed.
Owner Conroy Smithis great guy who started out in Edmonton as a temporary foreign worker and now runs this busy café WHILE he’s working on his master’s degree. If that’s not impressive enough for you, taste the food and you’ll realize this guy’s on another level.
If you like spice, you’re in luck, because Flava Café is all about Jamaican food and Jamaican food is all about spice. Jerk pork, fried chicken, curry goat, ox tail…it’s all mouthwatering and has PERFECTLY seasoned. If you want even MORE of a kick, check out Conroy’s homemade sauce. Get some with your order & you’ll find yourself dipping basically everything into it and wanting to take some home. Lucky for you, he sells jars of it right in the store.
Even if you’re not a big fan of spicy food, you’ll have some tempting options like the iconic Jamaican patty, mac and cheese, or the festival dumplings. In Conroy’s own words, the festival dumplings are, “Like cornbread but not cornbread, like bannock but not bannock.” Whatever they are, they’re incredible and they got even better after dunking them into some of that secret sauce.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
WATCH LIVE | Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
He thought of the perfect place to propose. Hurricane Ian threatened his plans
A Florida man who had a feeling that the site of his first date would soon be flooded by Hurricane Ian, along Lake Eola in Orlando, rushed his partner out to the spot to ask her hand in marriage.
Calgary
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Blood Tribe singer performs national anthem at Toronto Blue Jays game
The nerves were high for Tsuaki Marule as she sang O Canada in front of thousands of fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
What's open and closed in Saskatoon on National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Today is the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and that means holiday hours for some of Saskatoon’s facilities and services.
-
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
Regina
-
Taser deployed by Regina police in self-harm incident
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) during an incident Friday morning.
-
'Nobody needs to sleep outdoors': City of Regina and non-profits work to accommodate houseless
Tents are popping up in vacant lots as Regina’s houseless prepare for colder weather.
-
Regina police ask for public's help following shooting
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel police continue to negotiate with an individual who has been barricaded inside a medical facility in Mississauga since Friday morning.
-
Residential school survivor throws first pitch at Jays game for Orange Shirt Day
Dolores (McLeod) Naponse, hopes that her presence at a Toronto Blue Jays game will spark important conversation.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.
-
Man killed in one of two fights that ended in stabbings in Montreal overnight
A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning and another man was stabbed and is recovering in hospital in a violent night on Montreal streets.
-
Montreal road crews unearth 1860s era botanical garden where hippos once roamed
Montreal road crews unearthed a buried part of the city's past when they discovered botanical gardens from the 1860s while working on the revamp of Pins Ave. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Ottawa
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa
A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.
-
Second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa
The second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was marked in Ottawa through new traditions amongst survivors, their families and supporters.
Kitchener
-
Reconciliation garden in Breslau ready for harvest
A growing garden in Breslau, aimed at nurturing relationships and reconciliation, is now ready for harvest.
-
Thousands in Kitchener walk, demand action on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Songs of determination and steps of solidarity filled the streets of downtown Kitchener Friday morning, marking the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
First residential school monument unveiled in Winnipeg
Former students of Assiniboia Residential School were honoured Friday at the unveiling of a commemorative monument and gathering place on Academy Road.
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. city permanently raises local First Nation's flag on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of White Rock marked the second ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday by raising the flag of the Semiahmoo First Nation at city hall.
-
B.C. man feels 'sense of peace' after winning $500K on Lotto Max ticket
Money wasn't the only thing James Naabye gained after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw. The Squamish, B.C., resident told lottery officials he also has a newfound 'sense of peace' thanks to the unexpected financial cushion.
-
Vancouver gas prices hit record high for 2nd day in a row
Some stations in Vancouver were advertising a litre of regular for 241.9 cents on Friday, the second consecutive day that the region has set an all-time record.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas battle humpbacks in interspecies skirmish caught on camera off Vancouver Island
An international whale watching and conservation group says some of its members came across a rare and dramatic encounter between orcas and humpbacks off Vancouver Island this week.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.