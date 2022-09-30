Jamaican food in the heart of Edmonton

Flava Café is one of those places that you probably drive by a few times, usually in a hurry to get somewhere, always wanting to stop in and see what it’s all about. Let me just say, do yourself a favour the next time you’re on 118 Ave and stop in, you won’t be disappointed.

Owner Conroy Smithis great guy who started out in Edmonton as a temporary foreign worker and now runs this busy café WHILE he’s working on his master’s degree. If that’s not impressive enough for you, taste the food and you’ll realize this guy’s on another level.

If you like spice, you’re in luck, because Flava Café is all about Jamaican food and Jamaican food is all about spice. Jerk pork, fried chicken, curry goat, ox tail…it’s all mouthwatering and has PERFECTLY seasoned. If you want even MORE of a kick, check out Conroy’s homemade sauce. Get some with your order & you’ll find yourself dipping basically everything into it and wanting to take some home. Lucky for you, he sells jars of it right in the store.

Even if you’re not a big fan of spicy food, you’ll have some tempting options like the iconic Jamaican patty, mac and cheese, or the festival dumplings. In Conroy’s own words, the festival dumplings are, “Like cornbread but not cornbread, like bannock but not bannock.” Whatever they are, they’re incredible and they got even better after dunking them into some of that secret sauce.