Janz cleared by integrity commissioner over tweets critical of Edmonton police
Edmonton's integrity commissioner has dismissed allegations by the president of the police association that city councillor Michael Janz breached council's code of conduct by posting criticism of Edmonton Police Service.
In a report made public Monday morning, commissioner Jamie Pytel concluded Janz only exercised his right to have an opinion on a matter of public interest, under which policing falls.
"I find that it is fair game for Council Members to let the public know their views on a matter that is coming before Council. This happens all the time and is part of transparent government," Pytel wrote.
"That does not mean they are not fulfilling their duties as a Councillor. In fact, in this instance, it is expected that Council will weigh in on issues of accountability and efficiencies in policing, which the Police Act confirms is within their mandate."
Janz called the complaint against him a "blatant attempt at intimidation intended to silence a new elected official."
The Edmonton Police Association, which doubles as a union, said no one was available for comment on Monday.
THE COMPLAINT
EPA president Staff Sgt. Michael Elliott levelled the complaint against Janz on Jan. 10.
Elliott alleged it was inappropriate for Ward Papastew's councillor to write, retweet and like some posts on Twitter, which Elliott saw as biased, disrespectful to EPS members, and misleading about EPS.
"Councillor Janz is not a private citizen who is simply sharing his views on social media. He is now an elected official of the City of Edmonton and he is required to follow the Council Code of Conduct with an appropriate level of decorum, respect, and professionalism," he wrote in a letter to Pytel.
Elliott added it was "unfortunate" he felt he had to make the complaint, but said Janz had not responded to his request for a meeting.
In one of the posts Elliott found offensive, Janz shared a response from the city's ethics advisor regarding EPS' offer of a helicopter "fly along" during budget deliberations.
Elliott alleged the post implied Edmonton's police service is negligent in its duties and lacks financial oversight.
Pytel could not find the connection.
Several times, Janz retweeted posts made by other public commentators.
Elliott said Janz was interacting with "known critics of the EPS who are known for misrepresenting facts about the EPS and its members."
Each time, Pytel found the allegation "deficient" and noted Elliott was not accusing Janz himself of making a false statement.
"Generally, I did not find the communications in the posts went beyond the requirements of the Code, nor did I find there was support for the contention that they were misleading. On balance, they fall within the realm of expressing an opinion on a topic of public interest," she wrote.
The closest Pytel came to finding Janz out of line was when he retweeted commentary that police chief Dale McFee was fear mongering.
Pytel concluded the retweet fell within Janz's right to opine on a topic of public interest, but that "I do generally caution that sharing and liking posts can indirectly violate the Code if used as an indirect way to harass someone."
In another tweet, Janz called McFee a bureaucrat and said himself the chief was fear mongering.
But, Pytel noted she has not received a complaint from McFee that he feels he is being harassed.
She also noted the chief and his police officers are not considered city employees for the purposes of the code of conduct.
NO WINNER OR LOSER: COMMISSIONER
Despite being cleared, Janz said he remained concerned about what he saw as an attempt to squash free speech.
"Many of the posts that I retweeted or shared were very legitimate political questions about budget, about police misconduct, about expenditures. These are questions that any elected official should feel free to ask," he told media Monday morning.
"The idea that in my first three months that I could be facing a code of conduct allegation for asking reasonable questions about police budgets and police behaviour is so beyond the pale to me."
He believes the complaint was a retaliatory tactic, as he was not made aware of it before media. However, Pytel did not find it had been made in bad faith.
"The outcomes are not to be viewed as wins or victories," she wrote in her report.
"I see democracy as the loser when a code of conduct can be weaponized to try and bring forward a complaint of this nature to intimidate elected officials," Janz commented.
He said he has asked Elliott to make a public apology, and hopes to see police be equal partners in making policing safer.
EPS declined to comment on the report.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called it evidence "the process of investigation works."
"The code of conduct is an instrument that council members follow to instill appropriate behaviour. It cannot be used as an instrument of intimidation or silencing legitimate criticism," he said in a statement.
THIN BLUE LINE FLAG
Five of the 24 posts Elliott flagged as offensive referred to the Thin Blue Line flag or it being flown at EPA's office.
A Canadian website selling "The Thin Blue Line" products says the memorabilia commemorates "fallen law enforcement officers and to show support for Law Enforcement in general," however, it has also been associated with far-right and white nationalist groups.
- Questions raised over 'thin blue line' patches worn by some Saskatoon police officers
- Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
- Quebec MNA calls on public security minister to instruct police to stop wearing 'Thin Blue Line' patches
- Saint John police instructed not to wear 'thin blue line' patch after controversy online
Elliott accused Janz of linking EPS to one such group, the Proud Boys.
Pytel maintained her job was not to settle the debate of what the flag currently represents, but to determine whether Janz comments breached the code of conduct.
She dismissed the allegations upon finding they did not.
Janz said Monday morning he had recently learned the flag had been taken down from EPA's headquarters.
It's not known when or why the flag was removed.
Janz hoped it was a concession by the police association.
"[The flag's] been very controversial and it's been weaponized against BIPOC communities and it very much symbolizes an us verse them between the police and community," the councillor said.
"We need to be one as a community and police need to be part of that."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 27-kilometre convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Canada sending anti-tank weapons, ammunition to Ukraine
Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition to be used in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.
The defiant soldiers of Snake Island are actually 'alive and well,' says Ukraine's navy
The Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island -- who were all feared dead after their defiant response to threats from a Russian warship -- are actually 'alive and well,' according to the Ukrainian Navy.
Live updates: Ukraine says more Russia shelling during talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held Monday.
'It's inhumane.' African refugees experience racism while trying to flee Ukraine
African students and residents of Ukraine have experienced racism and aggression while trying to flee the country across borders to safety, leading to international outcry.
Young Polish man arrives at border, returns home with Ukrainian family
A Ukrainian mother and her five children, ranging in age from 17 to six months, are safe thanks to a Polish man who drove to the border, dropping off donations. But when he got there, he felt the duty to offer his Krakow home for shelter.
How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia
Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
Calgary
-
City considers new mask mandate for Calgary Transit
A gap in the provincial plan to lift the mask mandate may require Calgary city council to vote on a “transit specific” bylaw.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 14 weekend deaths reported Monday as province readies to lift most restrictions
Alberta is set to move to Step 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday which will see the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.
-
Former Calgary high school student Tate McRae named face of Maybelline New York
A former Calgary high school student has become the new face of Maybelline New York.
Saskatoon
-
Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege
A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show 62% drop in coronavirus levels
The evidence of coronavirus found in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 62 per cent since the last weekly report.
-
Sask. man campaigns against drinking at snowmobile rallies
Owen Petite says he’s received a lot of backlash since he spoke out against drinking and driving at snowmobile and quad rallies in his community of Buffalo Narrows.
Regina
-
From mandatory to optional: Businesses, healthcare workers react to removal of mask mandate
For the first time in five months on Monday, customers could walk into a restaurant in Saskatchewan and not have to wear a mask.
-
Sask. NDP to elect new leader in June
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party is set to elect its next leader in late June.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russian forces shell Ukraine’s No. 2 city and menace Kyiv
Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighbourhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 27-kilometre convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Children called 911, relayed key details about gunman amid killings
When a gunman impersonating a Mountie started killing people in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, four children huddled in a home where they relayed key information about the killer as the tragedy unfolded around them.
-
N.S. reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, including man in his 30s
Nova Scotia health officials reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths Monday, with the youngest involving a man in his 30s in the Central Zone.
-
Former CEO of Halifax's IWK Health Centre found guilty of fraud
The former CEO of a children's hospital in Halifax has been found guilty of fraud after she used public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
Toronto
-
Two people face hundreds of charges in Toronto's 'most prolific and disturbing case of child sexual abuse'
Two people from Toronto are facing hundreds of charges after allegedly sexually and physically assaulting dozens of people, including children, over the past 17 years.
-
'It felt like it was war here': Toronto residents allegedly targeted for flying Ukraine flag
Multiple Toronto residents say they have been targeted for flying the Ukrainian flag on their vehicles, with one person saying an assailant broke their car window while two children were sitting in the back seat.
-
Doug Ford says 'we aren't far away' from dropping Ontario's mask mandate
Ontario isn't far away from dropping the provincial mask mandate, but it won't do so until the top doctor approves it, Premier Doug Ford says.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom loses appeal to prevent kids, aged six and eight, from getting COVID-19 vaccine
A Quebec mother has lost an appeal to prevent her two young children from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after a judge dismissed her claims that vaccination was not necessary and more research was needed on their potential side effects.
-
Trial begins for alleged neo-Nazi figure at Montreal courthouse
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, who also went by the “Zeiger” alias online, was charged with the wilful promotion of hatred and was accused of attempting to recruit others to join the neo-Nazi movement.
-
Charest to be in Ottawa to meet with Conservatives MPs to discuss party leadership
While the race to lead the Conservative Party of Canada may still only have one contender, its members of Parliament are being invited to meet with a potential second.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa businesses eager for COVID-19 restrictions to drop
For Ottawa businesses owners, the last two years have felt like Groundhog Day; a repetitive cycle of restrictions and re-openings capped off by an unexpected shutdown in January.
-
Talking to your kids about war
Talking to young people about war is not always as easy, but some kids say it’s better to know what's happening, rather than ignore it.
-
Canada sending anti-tank weapons, ammunition to Ukraine
Canada will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition to be used in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday.
Kitchener
-
'You know that you might die': Guelph soccer player joins Ukrainian military to fight in war against Russia
A Guelph soccer player has traded in his cleats for combat boots, joining the Ukrainian military to fight in the war against Russia.
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; hospitalizations drop by 10
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Monday, as hospitalizations dropped by 10.
-
WCDSB holding in-person meeting Monday
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has announced its Board of Trustees will be holding an in-person meeting Monday night. It comes in the wake of an incident involving a four-year-old child.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto man wanted for attempted murder on Manitoulin Island
Police on Manitoulin Island are searching for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect after a shooting in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday night.
-
Shakespeare mine could reopen soon in Northern Ontario
A former Falconbridge mining property 70 kilometres west of Sudbury, could soon reopen 11 years after being placed in care and maintenance mode.
-
'It’s a scam': Ontario warns residents not to click on link in licence plate refund text
The Ontario government says it is aware of a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to help individuals get their licence plate renewal fee refunds.
Winnipeg
-
How February's snowfall in Winnipeg compares to previous years
Ask anyone in Winnipeg how much snow has fallen this winter, they will likely have two answers: “a lot,” or “too much.”
-
3 arrested following homicide of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.
-
Winnipeg choir to perform Ukrainian, Canadian anthems at Jets game
A local men’s choir that often acts as unofficial Ukrainian ambassadors say their upcoming performance at a Winnipeg Jets game is one of great importance.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Another 22 COVID-19 deaths reported across B.C. over the weekend
There were 22 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the weekend in British Columbia, as the number of test-positive patients in hospital continued to decline.
-
Carjacking suspect charged after woman dragged through busy Vancouver intersection
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged carjacking at a busy Vancouver intersection that left a woman injured Sunday morning.
-
Security guard dies following attack at UBC’s Okanagan campus
The security guard who was attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has died.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island region records 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Five people in the Vancouver Island region died of COVID-19 over the weekend, among 22 deaths recorded across British Columbia, health officials announced Monday.
-
Nanaimo explosion levels home, sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., after an explosion destroyed a vacant home and scattered debris over a wide area near the city's downtown core.
-
Man dead after neighbours attempt rescue from Port Alberni house fire
Mounties and fire investigators are at the scene of a house fire that has left one person dead in Port Alberni, B.C., on Monday.