Jason Maas will remain the Edmonton Eskimos head coach in 2019.

The team announced Maas will return for his fourth season as head coach, but four people in his staff were let go: Offensive Quality Controller Kelly Bates, Special Teams Coordinator Dave Jackson, Wide Receivers Coach DJ McCarthy and Defensive Quality Controller Rob Payne.

Maas was criticized for his play calling as the team collapsed late in the season. Edmonton missed the playoffs for the first time in five years despite having the CFL’s top passer and receiver.

 

With files from Adam Cook