Jason Maas will remain the Edmonton Eskimos head coach in 2019.

The team announced Maas will return for his fourth season as head coach, but four people in his staff were let go: Offensive Quality Controller Kelly Bates, Special Teams Coordinator Dave Jackson, Wide Receivers Coach DJ McCarthy and Defensive Quality Controller Rob Payne.

Maas was criticized for his play calling as the team collapsed late in the season. Edmonton missed the playoffs for the first time in five years despite having the CFL’s top passer and receiver.

Maas will return as Esks head coach. He will hire an OC, "Someone he trusts and can work with," similar to 2017. I expect some changes other changes on staff as well. #Esks Now the focus will be to re-sign Reilly. No CBA is the major hangup. #CFL — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 8, 2018

With files from Adam Cook