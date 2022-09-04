Jasper, Alta. loses power due to growing wildfire

The Chetamon Mountain wildfire has grown to around 1,500 hectares in size as of Sunday morning. (Source: Parks Canada) The Chetamon Mountain wildfire has grown to around 1,500 hectares in size as of Sunday morning. (Source: Parks Canada)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island