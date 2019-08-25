A number of downtown Edmonton streets are closed Sunday to make room for massive public street party.

The first-ever Open Streets event is hosting live music, a bike parade, fitness classes and food trucks in the city's core from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can also check out an e-scooters obstacle course, join a street yoga session in the middle of Jasper Avenue, or watch Bigstone Cree Nation artist Lance Cardinal create a mural at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street.

Here are the streets that are closing to accommodate the action:

Jasper Avenue, between 103 Street and 109 Street

108 Street, from 99 Avenue to Jasper Avenue

104 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 102 Avenue

Only pedestrians and cyclists are allowed in the area between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The City is encouraging motorists to detour via 97 Avenue, 104 Avenue, 101 Street or 109 Street.

Those who want to check out the event can also get there by bus, LRT and the High Level Street Car.

For more information, check out Open Streets' road closure map.