Jasper Avenue to close Sunday for largest-ever Edmonton marathon

This year's Edmonton marathon will be the largest in the race's 33-year history.

More than 6,500 runners are registered to take part in the event on Sunday. That is up from 4,700 last year.

All routes start and end at the Edmonton Convention Centre, and for the first time, all of Jasper Avenue will be closed during the event, organizers say.

"We're really excited about that," marathon organizer Brian Torrance said. "It's an iconic street in our city, but also very unique for a major city marathon to have its full main road closed for the event, so we're absolutely thrilled."

On Thursday, wildfire smoke had Edmonton's Air Quality Index sitting at a very-high-risk 10 plus.

Forecasting smoke is difficult for many reasons, CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen said, but modelling on Thursday suggested the haze could hang around in Edmonton through the weekend.

Torrance said organizers were aware of the air quality and would be offering an update Friday.

"As of today, we're going to be working with provincial health partners and follow recommendations of Environment Canada," he said.

While he did not say what the plan was if air quality conditions remain poor, Torrance said organizers would heed any health recommendations.

"The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers will be at the front of our decision," he added.

The Edmonton marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier, and has been awarded the 2025 and 2026 Athletics Canada National Half Marathon Championships.

According to organizers, registration fees from the marathon raise more than $30,000 for charity each year.

For more information, visit the Servus Edmonton Marathon website.