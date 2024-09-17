EDMONTON
    • Jasper council to ask Alberta government for budget funding support

    A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press) A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press)
    The tourist town of Jasper, Alberta, is asking the provincial government for help balancing its budget for the next few years as it recovers from July's devastating wildfire.

    The town estimates the fire wiped out over $2 million in annual property taxes, which it depends on to provide services to the community and visitors.

    The lost tax revenue is almost 10 per cent of Jasper's 2024 budget.

    Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland says without the provincial government's help, his council will be forced to make tough decisions.

    Those decisions could involve drastically cutting services or increasing taxes, just as the community begins to rebuild.

    Chief administrator Bill Given says both options would harm residents and delay the rebuilding process.

    The Alberta government says it will consider the town's request once it's received.

