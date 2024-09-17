EDMONTON
    • Jasper council to debate asking Alberta government for budget funding support

    A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press) A worker walks in a devastated neighbourhood in west Jasper, Alberta on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Wildfire caused evacuations and widespread damage in the National Park and Jasper townsite. (Amber Bracken / The Canadian Press)
    The town council of Jasper, Alta., is set to discuss today if it will ask for funding from the provincial government to offset reduced property tax revenues for the next three years.

    The potential request comes as town administration proposes property tax relief for residents affected by a devastating wildfire in July.

    One-third of the town's buildings were destroyed, and the municipality estimates it has lost access to $1.25 million in annual property tax revenue.

    Under the town's proposal, all property owners would be given a one-month tax break for when a mandatory evacuation order was in place.

    Property owners whose homes or businesses were destroyed would have their remaining or outstanding 2024 bill nullified.

    The proposal means Jasper would forgo over $1.9 million in municipal property tax revenue this year, or roughly 17 per cent of its overall budget.

    Heather Jenkins, the press secretary for Alberta's Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, says the ministry would consider the town's request if one is received.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

