EDMONTON -- One of five people involved in a crash on Highway 16 in Jasper National Park remains in hospital two days later.

Two people needed to be airlifted from the scene near Jasper Airport on July 6, but police released few other details at the time.

On Thursday, Mounties said one of those two patients had been released while the other remained in hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Investigators say two vehicles stopped on the highway for crossing wildlife. When the wildlife was off the roadway, a passenger van that had been stopped on the eastbound side began to continue on, and was hit by an empty fuel tanker truck heading east.

The collision caused the van to skid across the lane of oncoming traffic and crash into an SUV that had been parked on the westbound side.

A semi driver who was also heading east, behind the fuel tanker, took the ditch to avoid the scene, police say.

The van's driver was released from hospital July 7, while its passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. They were stable as of Thursday, RCMP said in a news release.

The SUV's driver and sole occupant was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither the fuel tanker or semi driver were hurt.

Mounties continue to investigate.

The highway was fully or partially closed for nearly seven hours, from noon when 911 was called to 6:45 p.m.