Jasper, Hinton told to prepare for fire-related power outages

Residents in Jasper and Hinton are being told to prepare for extended power outages due to wildfires burning in Yellowhead County.

The municipality of Jasper said it does not know when or if power will be lost, and it's working with Alberta Wildfire to monitor the situation.

Jasper has been hosting fire evacuees from Yellowhead County and Edson, but Saturday the municipality urged those people to stock up on fuel and supplies and head toward Banff, Canmore and Calgary using Highway 93.

Jasper residents were asked to let evacuees get fuel and supplies first. Residents were also told to prepare flashlights, batteries and alternative power sources in case of an outage.

"Please look after each other, and check in with your neighbours who may not have access to this information, or may need help preparing for a potential power outage," read a Saturday Facebook post by the municipality.

Evacuees needing help in Jasper can go to the Jasper Activity Centre at 305 Bonhomme Street.

Parks Canada said in a press release that evacuees passing through Jasper National Park will be given a free "good neighbour pass" at the gates.

"One loop at Whistlers Campground is set aside for evacuees at no charge," the press release read. "Evacuees with livestock can park their trailers at Snaring Overflow Campground.

"No grazing of livestock is permitted and all animals must be under control at all times."

Parks Canada said the Icefields Parkway and the Nigel Creek Bridge are seeing increased traffic, and asked travellers to be patient.

HINTON

The Town of Hinton also warned residents that the town may lose power due the Yellowhead County fire.

"There is currently no fire threatening Hinton, but key power infrastructure is threatened in the Edson area that will affect both Hinton and Jasper," read a Saturday Facebook post by the town.

Residents were told to shelter in place and not to fill up vehicles with gas, in order to give evacuees in that town a chance to do so first.

At 6:30 p.m., ATCO's power outage map showed at least 20 active outages in central and northern Alberta, with more outages reported but not confirmed.

More information on how to prepare for a power outage can be found on the Government of Canada website here.