EDMONTON -- Jasper Municipal Council passed a temporary bylaw to make face coverings mandatory in many publicly used areas of the townsite.

Masks are required on most municipal sidewalks downtown, in all outdoor public places where two-metre distancing isn't possible, and in all indoor public places, including privately owned businesses and facilities accessible to the general public.

"We are thrilled to see regional visitors come to Jasper to holiday, and we must ensure that the health and safety of our residents and visitors remains our number one priority," said Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland.

"Visitors planning to come to Jasper this summer and fall should bring their own masks and wear them in public places, indoors and outdoors."

Exceptions to the bylaw include children under the age of two, people with medical conditions, for people eating or drinking at assigned indoor seating, and where physical barriers or shields are separating people.

The bylaw takes effect immediately, but officials say there will be a grace period before they begin enforcement to give businesses and the general public time to become aware of the change.