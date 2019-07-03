A Jasper, Alta., man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer early Monday morning.

Officers were walking by the Athabasca Hotel at approximately 2 a.m. at the same time bar staff were removing a patron.

While police were talking to the person being kicked out, the man's brother assaulted an officer, RCMP said.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Armel Ngoga, 22, was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Minutes later, police were called to the same location where bouncers were allegedly being assaulted by multiple men, some of which were reportedly carrying weapons.

Officers arrested two men. Placide Kirayi, 19, was charged with assault, and Prince Giciro, 22, was charged with carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

The three men are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8.