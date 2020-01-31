EDMONTON -- Parts of Jasper National Park will be closed this weekend as the area is expected to receive up to 70 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada expects Jasper to receive between 30 to 50 centimetres of snow, but said some areas could get as much as 70 centimetres.

The snowfall is expected to begin Friday night and end by Saturday night.

As a result, Parks Canada decided to close Maligne Lake Road to traffic after the entrance to Maligne Canyon Thursday night until Monday or Tuesday; however, the Canyon area and Maligne Outlook remain accessible.

The Icefields Parkway, just south of Athabasca Falls to Saskatchewan River Crossing, will close Friday at noon, Parks Canada said. The Athabasca Falls viewpoint and winter hub and Athabasca Falls Hostel will stay open.

Parks Canada said it hopes the Icefields Parkway can reopen Sunday night.

Environment Canada said there will be strong winds with the snow and that visibility will be reduced.

It also advises postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.