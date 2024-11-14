Jasper National Park to welcome campers back in 2025 at most campsites

As recovery efforts in Jasper, Alta., continue, Parks Canada is working hard to welcome campers to the national park again.

Starting in January, people will be able to make online reservations for campsites for the 2025 season.

"The tremendous effort by Parks Canada, stakeholders and contractors on the ground is significant," said Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, in a news release on Thursday.

"Making sure most Parks Canada locations are ready for Summer 2025 is key to recovery in Jasper National Park," Boissonault said.

Major campgrounds including Whistlers, Miette as well as several self-registration sites will be open. Wapiti campground will also reopen at reduced capacity.

The entrance to Wapiti Campground in Jasper National Park on Nov. 14, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson, CTV News Edmonton)

The Wabasso and Whirlpool group campgrounds still require ongoing restoration and will remain closed.

Backcountry camping sites will be available to book through the park's reservation system.

Before opening areas of the park that were impacted by the wildfire, officials first consider any potential public safety risk and ecological recovery needs.

Some trailheads such as Astoria and Wabasso Lake are still undergoing safety assessments.

Jasper is the second most visited national park in the country with 2.4 million visitors each year.

"This upcoming season, visitors can experience Jasper’s continued recovery and natural beauty while supporting the local economy and the park’s restoration efforts," said Boissonnault.

But there are many businesses in the townsite that have yet to reopen and why the federal government is offering financial help.

On Thursday more than $3.9 million in funding was announced to help businesses rebound from the wildfire.

“From mountain guides to hospitality providers and so many others, small businesses are vital to Jasper’s future. Today’s announcement will provide needed relief and support to hundreds of residents and businesses as they welcome visitors back to Jasper," said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

The majority of the funding, $3.45 million, is earmarked for the Jasper Business Recovery Program.

It will provide non-repayable funding to businesses in the town of Jasper or Jasper National Park with 50 employees or fewer.

Whistlers Campground in Jasper National Park pictured on Nov. 14, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Sole proprietors in the construction, tourism or event sectors will be eligible for up to $5,000 while incorporated businesses can get as much as $10,000.

"This support is critical to our recovery, recognizing that the economic revitalization of our local businesses is essential to the overall healing of our community," Jasper's mayor Richard Ireland said.

"Helping small businesses find their footing again is the quickest way to get Jasper’s tourism sector back up and running," said Boissonnault.

"This will help 325 businesses get the funding they need to reopen, it will support 500 good tourism jobs and allow the town to reopen its doors to tourists and residents alike," he added.

Anyone thinking of heading to Jasper is encouraged to plan ahead. Jasper National Park has an interactive map that includes real-time updates on sites and facilities that are open.