Jasper Place police presence due to weapons complaint: EPS

Edmonton police arrested a man early Saturday morning in Jasper Place after hours of negotiation.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a weapons complaint at a home near 160 Street and 99 Avenue.

A man had barricaded himself inside with firearms, EPS said, and tactical officers were called to the scene.

After several hours of negotiation, the man exited the home and was arrested at around 2:15 a.m.

Police said there is no longer a concern for public safety in the area.