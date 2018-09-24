Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Jasper police looking for suspect in ‘rash’ of vehicle thefts
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of a rash of vehicle thefts. Submitted.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 10:00AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 10:08AM MDT
Jasper RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man believed to be responsible for a rash of vehicle thefts.
Over September 20 and 21, a number of properties were broken into and five vehicles were reported stolen. Police have recovered four. RCMP are still searching for a Blue Dodge Journey with the Ontario plate ASFH729.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his early to mid-twenties, 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, and as having short facial hair. He was seen wearing a light coloured pair of sweatpants, top, and toque, as well as black Columbia shoes.
Jasper RCMP have asked anyone with information related to these crimes to call 780-852-4848, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police have reminded the public to be cognizant and secure their property.