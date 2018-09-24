

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Jasper RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man believed to be responsible for a rash of vehicle thefts.

Over September 20 and 21, a number of properties were broken into and five vehicles were reported stolen. Police have recovered four. RCMP are still searching for a Blue Dodge Journey with the Ontario plate ASFH729.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his early to mid-twenties, 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, and as having short facial hair. He was seen wearing a light coloured pair of sweatpants, top, and toque, as well as black Columbia shoes.

Jasper RCMP have asked anyone with information related to these crimes to call 780-852-4848, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police have reminded the public to be cognizant and secure their property.