Jasper residents, businesses enter third day of fire-induced power outages
Half of Jasper's residents were still without power midday Wednesday, more than 50 hours after a wildfire in Jasper National Park burned down 18 power poles that service the mountain town. Just after 6 p.m. that evening, the entire town was once more without power.
In an 11 a.m. update, ATCO regional manager Amanda Mattern said "technical difficulties" troubled the company's plan to provide generator power to all residents by Tuesday evening.
"Switching generators into a utility system is very complex and we anticipated these types of challenges. To safely transfer power, small loads of electricity is added into the system and needs to be stabilized before proceeding to add the next load," she explained.
"The protection and controls of integrating generator power into the system is extremely challenging and the safety of the community and our people continues to be our first priority."
As of Wednesday noon, ATCO was expecting to re-energize the other half of the town – an estimated 2,500 residents – by the evening, so long as there were no other issues. However, the company tweeted around 6 p.m. that Jasper was experiencing an outage to the entire town. The company did not give an estimate on when power was expected to be restored.
The latest assessment put the fire that destroyed Jasper's transmission line at about 5,500 hectares, thanks to cooler temperatures and small amounts of rain, according to a Parks Canada official.
Fire crews have been maximizing what they expect to be a short reprieve from hot weather by securing fire lines and laying hose and sprinklers, including a high-volume system along the community wildfire guard in Jasper.
"This is not a reflection of the risk to the community, but a preventative and precautionary measure on our end to ensure the protection and the safety of Jasperites and the businesses in the community," Katie Ellsworth, a fire management officer with Parks Canada, said.
On Wednesday, firefighters were continuing with that preparation as well as helping ATCO determine the extent of the damage to Jasper's power transmission line.
As of Wednesday, ATCO had determined 18 power poles were damaged by the Chetamon Wildfire.
Mattern couldn't talk about a plan to rebuild the line before a full assessment had been completed, but she said Jasper would stay on generators throughout the process, which would take several weeks.
"We are weeks – not days – out from rebuilding that transmission infrastructure," she emphasized.
She and the mayor reiterated a plea for residents to limit power usage as much as possible.
"Now is not the time to visit Jasper. We will not be welcoming and are not able to welcome visitors to Jasper until we are connected to the main power grid," mayor Richard Ireland said.
The town and surrounding communities are still considered unthreatened by the fire about 15 kilometres north of Jasper.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
6M Canadians don't have a family doctor, a third of them have been looking for over a year: report
More than a third of Canadians who don’t have a family doctor say they have been searching for one for more than a year, all while their health is declining compared to those with easy family doctor access, new research shows.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Scattered showers, cooler in Calgary Thursday
High temperatures in Calgary are expected to stay in the mid-teens until the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
'Aggressive' plan to add, retain healthcare workers announced in Sask.
A four-point action plan with the goal of recruiting and retaining healthcare workers in Saskatchewan has been announced by the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Toronto police investigating after two dogs stolen at knifepoint downtown
Toronto police are looking for two suspects after two small dogs were allegedly stolen at knifepoint earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect
Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Downtown Sudbury business group changing focus
The Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association says it is getting away from hosting big events and putting its focus on supporting its members in other ways, boosting its offerings and bridging the gap with vulnerable populations.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk, Man. is one step closer to becoming reality.
Vancouver
-
Here's how you can skate with Olympian Patrick Chan in Vancouver
Figure skating fans in Vancouver are being given the chance to share the ice with Olympian Patrick Chan.
-
B.C. lotto winner has 'always dreamt' of buying his own home
A B.C. lotto winner may now be able to enter the local real estate market after claiming a lotto prize late last month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's family rush to side of ailing monarch
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Vancouver Island
-
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
-
B.C. announces funding for cystic fibrosis drug for kids after repeated calls by family
It appears impassioned calls on the B.C. government to fund a cystic fibrosis drug for young children has been heard by policy makers. On Wednesday, the province announced it would be expanding its eligibility criteria for the drug Trikafta to include young children aged six to 11 starting on Sept. 13.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.