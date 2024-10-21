Jasper residents to learn provincial government housing plans today

The Alberta government is set to reveal on Monday its plans for interim housing in Jasper, which saw about 800 housing units destroyed in a wildfire in July.

Jason Nixon, the minister of seniors, community and social services, will make the announcement at the Alberta legislature at 9:30 a.m.

Jasper's mayor, the local MLA and the CEO of a not-for-profit independent housing management organization, The Evergreens Foundation, will also be there.

