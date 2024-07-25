Jasper townsite map circulating online does not represent damage: Parks Canada

Parks Canada is warning of a photo circulating online, a map of Jasper townsite that appears to indicate areas damaged.

"This is not an official incident map," said Parks Canada in an update.

"It was a hastily drawn operational map used by structural protection to identify areas to focus their response efforts," the update continued.

Officials said the map does not represent damage to specific property in the townsite.

They also stressed the importance of accurate information being shared because it "directly impacts community members."

Parks Canada said it will provide updates as soon as possible.