Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community

    All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.

    Steven Guilbeault, the federal minister in charge of Parks Canada, made the announcement during a Monday morning update.

    Guilbeault says crews are working to get power back on in the community and planning for a staged re-entry, but added there is no timeline for that yet as fire in the park still threatens the community.

    Ron Hallman, president and CEO of Parks Canada, said the organization has been working for years to protect the park from wildfire danger.

    Parks Canada started doing prescribed burns in the park in 1995, according to Hallman, and started implementing Fire Smart measures, a national program designed to prevent wildfires in 2003.

    He said the organization has done everything it could have reasonably done to reduce wildfire risk.

    This is a developing story; more information to come… 

