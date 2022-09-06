Jasper wildfire shrinks in cooler temps; persisting power issues prompt campground closures

A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.

Rain and cooler temperatures overnight enabled firefighters and helicopters to access two priority areas of the blaze on Chetamon Mountain, officials from the park said in a news release.

However, the relief is expected to be short lived.

"Without more rain, the wildfire will progressively become more intense in the coming days," officials noted.

Temperatures are expected to return to daytime highs of 25 C by the weekend.

RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER

There was no update Tuesday morning on ATCO's work to restore power to Jasper municipal residents.

The mountain town first lost power Sunday evening after Chetamon Fire burned several power poles that service it.

Power to critical infrastructure – like the hospital, fire call, and Jasper's emergency crisis centre – was restored Monday.

CAMPGROUNDS CLOSED

Because of the power issues, three campgrounds south of the Jasper townsite and the wildfire were closed Tuesday morning: Whistlers, Wapiti and Wabasso.

"Existing back up power systems at these campgrounds are not intended to provide power for an extended period of time. The emergency power system on-site in these campgrounds only provides sewer and potable water for campers and is not sustainable over the long term," a news release read.

The closures will last until at least Sept. 11.

VISITORS ALLOWED, BUT URGED TO RECONSIDER

Aside from the power issues, the wildfire 16 kilometres north of Jasper continues to pose no risk to the town or nearby communities, officials said.

As such, visitors at Jasper National Park's gates are not being turned away – but they are being encouraged to change their plans.

"A potential long-term power outage has left many non-essential community and tourism services, including gas stations, food service and grocery stores without the ability to operate," noted park officials Tuesday morning.

"Those who have the ability to be flexible with their travel plans should reconsider them. Please consider visiting Jasper another day when the wildfire situation subsides and full power services have been restored."

Situation updates are being posted on the Municipality of Jasper Facebook page, ATCO's website, Jasper National Park's social media, and 511 Alberta.

A news conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

More to come...