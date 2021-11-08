Jaws of life needed to free 1 from wreckage in Yellowhead crash

EDMONTON -

A person needed to be freed by the jaws of life in a crash on Edmonton's Yellowhead Trail on Monday.

The crash near 121 Street happened shortly before noon and involved a semi and two other vehicles.

As of 12:30 p.m., no major injuries had been reported, according to police, although one female passenger had been taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons."

The male who needed to be rescued from the vehicle was not thought to be hurt.

One of the involved vehicles crashed into an electrical box, causing traffic lights at the intersection to go out.

While westbound traffic remained open, eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane and 121 Street was closed at Yellowhead Trail.

This is a developing news story. More to come...