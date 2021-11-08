Jaws of life needed to free 1 from wreckage in Yellowhead crash

A female passenger was hospitalized for "precautionary reasons" on Nov. 8, 2021, following a three-vehicle crash at Yellowhead Trail and 121 Street. Another person needed to be rescued from a vehicle by the jaws of life. A female passenger was hospitalized for "precautionary reasons" on Nov. 8, 2021, following a three-vehicle crash at Yellowhead Trail and 121 Street. Another person needed to be rescued from a vehicle by the jaws of life.

