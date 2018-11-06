

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for three men who stole a vehicle from a Strathcona County home after breaking into the house and being confronted by the homeowner.

Strathcona County RCMP were called to a home near Ardrossan around 10:40 p.m. on November 4.

Police were told three men entered the residence and then fled when the homeowner confronted and sprayed them with bear spray.

The men also stole a 2006 Gold Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Alberta plate BZX 8539, which was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner only received minor injuries as a result of the bear spray.

Neither the men nor the Jeep have been located.

The suspects were described as Caucasian, around 183 centimetres (six feet) tall, slim built and clean shaven.

Those with information about the event are asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, their local police detachment, or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.