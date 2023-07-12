Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
When news broke in early May of Jenny Craig's bankruptcy filing in the U.S., Claudia Miranda was a little more than one month into a six-month sabbatical.
Years earlier, she had enrolled in a program available to centre directors like her: Over five years, directors could agree to let a total of $25,000 from their annual bonuses be set aside for a sabbatical. The company would match their contributions for total compensation of $50,000 during the leave.
On sabbatical, Miranda was being paid twice a month. When the bankruptcy news broke, she had nearly five full months of sabbatical left.
"I wasn't sure what that meant for my money or what to expect," Miranda recalled during a recent interview.
An insolvency trustee found she was owed a total of $51,249.07, including termination pay and other compensation she was entitled to.
She expects to recover only about $8,200 through a program provided by the Canadian government.
"There's been a lot of emails back and forth with the bankruptcy trustee and in the end, I was pretty much told there wasn't any money, so I wouldn't be getting the majority of what I was owed," Miranda told CTV News Edmonton.
Former Jenny Craig employee Claudia Miranda speaks to CTV News Edmonton in July 2023 about losing thousands through of the brand declaring bankruptcy. (CTV News Edmonton)
$250M IN DEBT
Miranda's sabbatical starting April 1 was confirmed in January 2023.
The notification letter simultaneously informed her that the company had decided to "sunset the sabbatical program effective immediately" after "thorough review and consideration of Jenny Craig's benefit offerings, and to ensure consistency across the brand."
Before the end of the first month of Miranda's sabbatical, the California-based weight-loss giant notified workers it was "winding down physical operations" and hunting for a buyer, then on May 3 that it would close "due to its inability to secure additional financing," NBC News reported.
Jenny C Holdings LLC and affiliates filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy by the end of that week, according to BNN Bloomberg, 40 years after the first brick-and-mortar Jenny Craig locations were opened. It held about $250 million of debt.
In the weeks that followed, the Jenny Craig website teased a return. In early July, competitor Willful Inc. – which owns Nutrisystem – confirmed it had bought Jenny Craig's brand assets out of bankruptcy and acquired its intellectual property from private equity firm HIG Capital. The intellectual property was valued at US$10 million, according to court documents.
The Jenny Craig website on July 12, 2023, teases a relaunch coming in the fall and asks customers to sign up for information about the service. New owner Willful Inc. has said the next iteration of Jenny Craig will focus on digital and e-commerce business.
Reading that news amplified Miranda's anger, the Jenny Craig employee of nine years told CTV News Edmonton.
"Where does that money go?" she asked. "How does that not get sent to the employees that were screwed over in this process? Not to mention clients."
Claudia Miranda worked at Jenny Craig for nine years. (Supplied)
THE EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE
Speaking generally about situations like Miranda's, a University of Alberta associate professor specializing in bankruptcy, insolvency, and debtor creditor law said workers may have two options: they could either claim the outstanding amount as their property or a debt.
In the former strategy, an employee would claim the amount as property that the company was holding in trust.
"Imagine that a dry-cleaning company goes bankrupt and your suit is at the dry cleaners. They don't get to sell off your suit and pay their creditors. That's your property," Anna Lund said.
"The key language is 'in trust for me. That was always going to be mine.'"
The success of the claim would depend on how and where the company held the money, she added.
In the latter strategy, the employee would be subject to the stay issued on the bankrupt company and an insolvency trustee would determine where they fell in the pay-out order. Canada attempts to protect employees by prioritizing them higher on the list of creditors, improving their chances of receiving reparations.
"If there's any property left in the bankrupt company," Lund noted.
JC Weight Loss Centers Canada Ltd. listed $1 in cash assets, according to documents on the insolvency trustee's website.
Of the some $51,000 the insolvency trustee found Miranda was owed, she could claim $14,583.07 through Canada's Wage Earner Protection Program. However, compensation in 2023 is capped at $8,278.83.
"It doesn't cover anywhere near of what the company did owe me," Miranda commented.
'TRAUMATIZED'
"I feel traumatized feeling secure that you can earn wages and they will come to you," Miranda added.
"I had no idea this was a risk and I feel like other companies should be careful when putting trust in their employers."
Although Lund pointed out Canadian workers are protected somewhat by the federal government, she acknowledged they are disadvantaged by the power imbalance.
University of Alberta associate professor Anna Lund speaks to CTV News Edmonton in July 2023 about Jenny Craig's bankruptcy. (CTV News Edmonton)
"You could say to the employer, 'You can hold back five grand every year and put it into the sabbatical fund, but I want it held in a separate fund and I want there to be some sort of control so I know you're not taking that money that is my money and using it to pay bills you can't pay.'
"Realistically, though, if an employee says that to their employer, what's their employer going to say?" she asked.
Lund advises employees to contact the insolvency trustee for help through the process.
"They're regulated professionals. People often view them as being the debtor's helper, but they're supposed to be even handed as between the debtors and creditors. So they're a real source of information about how to proceed."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Katie Chamberlain and Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
Toronto's Disability Pride March is back in person for the first time since pandemic began
This month, many are celebrating Disability Pride Month, and for the first time since the pandemic began, the Toronto march is going to be held in person — a chance to both celebrate the way the community has endured through COVID-19, and also a way to shine a light on problems they still face, organizers say.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers call on federal government to discuss infrastructure strategy
Canada's premiers wrapped their three days of meetings Wednesday with calls for the federal government to sit down with them for a dedicated first ministers' meeting to discuss infrastructure strategy and funding.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Calgary
-
‘Historically low levels’: Support for Calgary mayor and councillors remains minimal, poll says
A new poll suggests Calgarians' views on both the mayor and city councillors remain decidedly negative.
-
17th Ave. BIA exploring interest in a car-free thoroughfare
More than 3,000 people have responded to a survey by the 17th Ave. Business Improvement Area (BIA), with 80 per cent of respondents open to the idea of closing the southwest thoroughfare to traffic.
-
Bank of Canada interest hike expected to create financial pinch for Calgary homeowners
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it will raise its policy interest rate for the tenth time since March 2022, much to the dismay of some Calgarians as the cost of borrowing becomes more expensive.
Saskatoon
-
Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation
Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.
-
Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
9 overdoses reported at Regina city hall tent encampment
Nine overdoses have been recorded at Regina's city hall tent encampment, city administration said.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home
A family in Hamilton, Ont. says they haven’t been able to use their driveway since February after the city deemed their neighbour’s home unsafe and cordoned off part of their property
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
One person charged after raid at Montreal magic mushroom shop; owner vows to reopen
One person arrested during a police raid on an illegal magic mushroom shop in Montreal has been charged with drug trafficking.
Ottawa
-
Federal workers and retirees experience issues with new benefits provider
On July 1, the federal government switched medical coverage for its members from Sun Life to Canada Life. That move affected 1.7 million federal public service employees, retirees and their eligible dependents.
-
Second man struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course dies
The second man struck by lightning at a Kanata golf course last month has died.
-
Ottawa family puts up giant sign in response to bylaw complaints about basketball net
An Ottawa family has erected a giant, pink sign on their front lawn calling out an anonymous neighbour who complained to the city's bylaw office about their mobile basketball net.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Wellington OPP search for 2 people after building supplies were taken in Fergus
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released images of people they believed to be involved in a break and enter in Fergus.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canadore College conducting forestry study on carbon absorption as part of new climate project
Canadore College is leading a new sustainability project focusing on trees – a ‘boots on the ground’ study of the yield and carbon absorption rates of trees.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm
An officer with the B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, according to the province's prosecution service.
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.
-
B.C. man ordered to pay cost of fighting wildfire sparked by his open burning
An appeal panel has confirmed the more-than-$100,000 penalty levied against a B.C. man found to have caused a wildfire in 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.