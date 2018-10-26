The mayor of St. Albert has named Friday, October 26, 2018 Jersey Day in the city, to recognize the four local hockey players killed in the Humboldt Broncos tragedy in April.

Also Friday, the four players will be honoured at a fundraising event in St. Albert.

The Jersey Gala aims to raise $500,000 for four annual scholarships in the names of the players with ties to St. Albert: Logan Hunter, Jaxon Joseph, Conner Lukan and Stephen Wack.

They were among the 16 people who died when the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck at a Saskatchewan intersection in April.

Friday’s event is sold out. In addition to the scholarships, some of the money went towards a bronze sculpture outside the Jarome Iginla Arena in St. Albert, and four memorial benches on paths in St. Albert.

With files from The Canadian Press