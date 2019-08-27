

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton Oilers restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi has signed with a Finnish hockey club, TSN is reporting.

The one-year contract with Oulun Karpat includes an NHL opt-out clause until Dec. 1.

The 21-year-old had reportedly been looking for a fresh start away from the Oilers.

Puljujarvi played two seasons with Karpat before being drafted fourth by the Oilers in 2016. He has scored 17 goals and 37 points over 139 NHL games.

With files from TSN.