Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi will undergo surgery on his hip, which will take him out for the rest of the season.

“This injury has been bothering Jesse for some time now and after careful consideration with Jesse, his agent and our medical staff, the best decision was to have the surgery and miss the remainder of the season,” Interim General Manager Keith Gretzky said in a written release. “We expect Jesse to rehabilitate and train throughout the summer and be 100 per cent ready to go for training camp in September.”

The 20-year-old is currently on the injured reserve, and hasn’t played since Feb. 15.

Puljujarvi scored four goals and has nine points in 45 games with the Oilers this season.