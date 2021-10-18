Jo-Anne Wright upsets incumbent Moe Banga in Sspomitapi

EDMONTON -

With 81 per cent of the polls reporting, CTV News declared Jo-Anne Wright the winner in Sspomitapi.

As of publication, Wright received 34.4 per cent of the vote and led her nearest opponent Harman Singh Kandola by 7.1 per cent.

Incumbent Moe Banga was in third place with 23.8 per cent of the vote, or 1,780 votes behind Wright.

Sanjay Malhotra placed fourth and was followed by Jasbir Singh Gill, Rashpal Sehmby, and Mukesh Makwana, respectively.

Wright told CTV News Edmonton she appreciated hearing from constituents about their concerns and ideas for the ward and city.

“I just want to be an active representation for them,” she said. “I want to be the councillor that (now mayor) Amarjeet Sohi was.

She hopes to ensure basic services the city provides — including road maintenance, transit and utilities — are being looked after while building a better economy for the city and greater Edmonton Metropolitan Region.