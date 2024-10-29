EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan to headline 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

    Comedians John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan appear in this promotional advertising for the 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. (Source: Trixstar) Comedians John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan appear in this promotional advertising for the 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival. (Source: Trixstar)
    Comedians John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan were announced Tuesday as the headliners for the 2025 Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, coming to Edmonton's Kinsmen Park in July.

    They'll take the stage in Edmonton on July 20, a day after performing in Winnipeg.

    Both Mulaney and Gaffigan are award-winning writers and performers widely recognized among Saturday Night Live's audience.

    Mulaney is slated to host the show for his sixth time on Nov. 2, while Gaffigan is a regular this season portraying Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor campaigning alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris.

    "They are long time friends and a couple of the best comedians of our time. They have never performed like this so having them on the same stage, on the same night in both Winnipeg and Edmonton is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance," said Brennan McFaul, vice-president of Trixstar, the festival's producer, in a statement.

    Presale for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival starts on Thursday.

    The festival has been running for five consecutive years. 

