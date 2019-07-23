John Prine has cancelled his appearance at the 2019 Edmonton Folk Music Festival due to health reasons.

Management for Prine confirms he’s undergoing surgery this week and has been forced to postpone all of his summer dates.

Prine has already confirmed he will attend the 2020 edition of the folk festival.

Festival management says they are working to find a replacement act, but say it might be difficult given the lateness of the news.

Anyone who bought a single ticket day for Sunday and would like a refund can call the festival office at 780-429-1999 between July 24 and July 31.

Refunds will only be provided to the original ticket holder.