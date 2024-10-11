EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Jordin Tootoo documentary premiering in Canada at Rogers Place Friday

    Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo (22) is defended by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series April 13, 2017, in Chicago. (David Banks) Chicago Blackhawks right wing Jordin Tootoo (22) is defended by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19) during the first period in Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series April 13, 2017, in Chicago. (David Banks)
    A new film on a Canadian NHL icon will premier at Rogers Place Friday night.

    Tootoo: The Jordin Tootoo Story follows the story of the Nunavut right-winger and his journey to become the first Inuk person to play in the National Hockey League.

    The documentary will explore the NHLer's life, hockey career and advocacy work (which earned him a Meritorious Service Decoration in 2016).

    Tootoo got his hockey start in Alberta, playing for the Spruce Grove Broncos in 1997. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2003, and retired as a Chicago Blackhawk in 2018.

    The film was produced by Edmontonians Adam Scourgie and Shane Fennessey.

    Tootoo will attend the Canadian premier Friday night.

    The film starts at 7 p.m. General admission is $35 and tickets are available here.

