Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in

Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.

Temperatures hit highs of 23 C on Monday and 21 C on Tuesday. But, we'll be below 15 C for afternoon highs the today, Thursday and probably Friday.

There's some significant uncertainty with the temperature outlook for the long weekend. A strong upper ridge will develop...so we're definitely in for a warm and mostly sunny Sunday/Monday.

BUT...whether we get to highs near 20 C or highs IN THE 20s remains to be seen.

For now, I'll play it conservative and go with highs near 20 C.

Until then, we'll be a lot closer to average with highs in the 10 to 14 C range in Edmonton and area.

There are two chances for showers in the Edmonton region today. The first will move through this morning and should clear out of the area by midday.

We'll get a few sunny breaks this afternoon and then we may see some showers roll back in this evening.

After today, it's a dry outlook through to Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week.

Frost outlook:

While we're not expecting a killing frost in Edmonton for a while, there's a chance we'll slip a degree or two below 0 C in the mornings on Friday and Saturday.

Beyond that, morning lows look like they'll stay above 0 C through next week and we may not get a killing frost until sometime in the last 10 days of the month.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Showers this morning, then Mostly Cloudy this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower this evening. Clearing after midnight.

9pm: 9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20