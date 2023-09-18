Josh Classen's forecast: Air quality improves and cooler air moves in

Smoke continues to be an issue in many areas around the province, but some of the smokiest conditions look to be in the Edmonton area and eastern Alberta.

We're still dealing with an "Extreme Risk" on the Air Quality Health Index. Based on the smoke modelling, expect that to improve to a "Low to Moderate Risk" later on Monday.

There's still probably some haze in the Edmonton region this evening and Tuesday, but it shouldn't be as thick as it was this past weekend.

Wednesday could see a return of some thicker smoke, especially later in the day.

A cold front sweeping through western AB this morning is setting off showers and even a few morning thunderstorms.

Most (probably all) of that precipitation is expected to fizzle out before it gets to the Edmonton region, but we'll probably get some gustier conditions around noon as the front goes through.

Behind that cold front...cooler air settles in for a few days.

Edmonton's been in the 20s for nine of the past 10 days. But, we may not get back above 20 C until Friday.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 15 to 18 range today/Tuesday/Wednesday in the city.

Precipitation outlook:

Showers and thunderstorms in west and NW Alberta this morning.

Showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms in NE Alberta this afternoon.

Showers or periods of rain in southern Alberta Monday night.

Tuesday - Scattered showers in western Alberta and near the Edmonton and Red Deer areas late in the afternoon.

Showers or periods of rain for areas south of Edmonton Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning and a risk of snow in the mountains early Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Monday - Smoky this morning. Air quality improving a bit this afternoon.

Mix of sun and cloud.

High: 17

Monday night - Mainly clear. Hazy.

9 p.m.: 10

Tuesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud. Hazy.

Slight chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. Risk of increasing smoke.

Slight chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20