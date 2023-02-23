Josh Classen's forecast: Another day of extreme cold

It's another day under the extreme cold warning in Edmonton and right across Alberta.

Wind speeds won't be much stronger than 5-10 km/h in the city and surrounding areas. But, temperatures will be stuck in the -23 C to -25 C range for most of today.

At those temperatures...even a light breeze can produce wind chills closer to -30 C.

So, pretty similar to what we dealt with Wednesday.

Friday's shaping up to be breezier. An area of low pressure moves into northwestern Alberta and brings some flurries/light snow to that region.

In Edmonton and across most of central Alberta, the wind will pick up to 15-20 km/h out ahead of that low pressure system.

So, watch for wind chill in the -35 to -40 range Friday morning and then around -30 in the afternoon.

Actual temperatures should be a bit milder by Friday afternoon in Edmonton...but it won't feel any warmer because of the wind.

Warmer air DOES start to move in Friday night and we'll be out of the "cold" and into some much milder air for the weekend.

It may not be AS WARM as we had been thinking. It's now looking like we'll be in the -4 C to -9 C range for afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday.

So...not as cold as today and Friday (and yesterday)...but still slightly cooler than average.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind: NE 5-10 km/h.

High: -22 ***wind chill near -30 for much of the day

Tonight - Clearing overnight. Wind: SE 5-10 km/h.

9pm: -25 ***wind chill in the -30 to -35 range

Friday - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming S 15-20 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -29 ***wind chill in the -35 to -40 range

Afternoon: -18 ***wind chill near -30

Temperature slowly rising overnight.

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -15

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -7

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -10