Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and staying cooler

Rain and clouds are slowly moving off to the east of the Edmonton area this morning.

About 8 to 12 mm of rain fell across Edmonton overnight and early this morning.

There were a few severe thunderstorms west of the city that produced significantly more rain AND some sizeable hail.

We'll keep the clouds until at mid-to-late morning. Then...some sunshine for this afternoon and temperatures climbing into the mid-teens.

That's right around "average" for late September and that's where we'll stay for at least the next four or five days.

Afternoon highs in the 16 to 19 C range for Friday/Saturday and then in the 13 to 17 C range Sunday to Wednesday.

Rain continues in eastern Alberta through the rest of this morning and into the early afternoon hours.

Edmonton looks dry through the rest of today and through Friday and Saturday. Our next chance of showers comes late Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Increasing cloud in the late afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15