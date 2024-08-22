EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, heating up Friday

    Wildfire smoke moved south into the Edmonton region overnight and Air Quality Health Index readings are in the "Moderate Risk" range this morning.

    We'll see conditions improve slowly through the day and should be back to a "Low Risk" by this evening. Fri/Sat look like they should be smoke-free.

    Clouds will also clear out this afternoon. So, sunshine and a high near 23 C this afternoon in Edmonton.

    Heat ramps back up for Friday with a high in the 27 to 30 C range under sunny skies.

    BUT...it'll be short-lived.

    An area of low pressure moves into southern Alberta late Friday night/early Saturday and it's bringing clouds, showers and some "cooler" temperatures.

    Most of the rain will be south of the Edmonton area Friday night (although, there's a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight Fri).

    The best chance for some showers is through the morning hours Saturday.

    By Saturday afternoon/evening, the low moves into northeast Alberta and hauls most of the rain into the northern third of the province.

    So...we'll probably see a few sunny breaks Saturday afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower near the Edmonton area late in the afternoon/early evening.

    Sunday starts cloudy, but we should get back to sunny skies by Sunday afternoon.

    Temperatures top out in the low 20s both Saturday and Sunday.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    • Today - Morning clouds & hazy. Sunny this afternoon.
    • High: 23

     

    • Tonight - Mainly clear.
    • 9pm: 19

     

    • Friday - Mainly sunny.
    • Morning Low: 14
    • Afternoon High: 28
    • 30 per cent chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

     

    • Saturday - 60 per cent chance of morning showers. Mix of sun & cloud. 40 per cent chance of an evening shower.
    • Morning Low: 15
    • Afternoon High: 22

     

    • Sunday - Morning clouds. Afternoon sun.
    • Morning Low: 12
    • Afternoon High: 22

     

    • Monday - Partly cloudy.
    • Morning Low: 10
    • Afternoon High: 24

     

    • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
    • Morning Low: 11
    • Afternoon High: 18

