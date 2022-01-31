Josh Classen's forecast: Cold air howls back in

EDMONTON -

Gusts in the 60 km/h to 80 km/h range combined with snow are leading to whiteout conditions on many central and north-central highways this morning.

The morning commute in Edmonton is also being signficantly impacted.

The snow's moving ESE and should slip out of the Edmonton region by mid to late morning.

However, although the wind will ease gradually through the day, it's still going to be windy right through to this evening.

Gusts will "back off" to the 50-60 km/h range for the mid-to-late morning hours and the 30-40 km/h gusts are expected this afternoon.

Wind chill will be in the minus 20s all day.

Temperature in Edmonton dropped 10 degrees in two hours as the cold front blasted through.

We went from -2 C at 4 a.m. to -12 C at 6 a.m.

Looks like we'll hold steady in the -15 C range for much of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have morning lows in the -20s and afternoon temperatures in the -15 C to -20 C range.

Thursday's SLIGHTLY milder, but not by much.

I think it's Friday that we'll really start to see some milder air push in as temperatures get back above -5 C.

By Sunday, we should return to highs above zero.

Precipitation Outlook:

Good chance of snow Thursday-Saturday in and around Edmonton.

Amount TBD.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Snow ending this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind gusts in 50-60 km/h range this morning. Gusts in 30-40 km/h range this afternoon.

Temperature steady near -15 most of the day with wind chill in the -20s.

Noon: -14

5pm: -15

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -18

Temperature rising slightly overnight.

Thursday - Cloudy. 60% chance of light snow.

Morning: -16

Afternoon High: -13

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4