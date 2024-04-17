EDMONTON
    • Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on as sunshine returns

    An aerial image of downtown Edmonton and Walterdale Bridge taken over Queen Elizabeth Road on April 12, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of downtown Edmonton and Walterdale Bridge taken over Queen Elizabeth Road on April 12, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    A nice blanket of spring snow covering the Edmonton region this morning.

    It's the first moisture the city's had in about a week-and-half (the last measurable precipitation was April 5/6).

    Midway through the month, we're at less than half of average precipitation for April in Edmonton.

    AND...we may not see any more moisture until the end of next week.

    We'll almost certainly end up with a drier-than-average month and with far less snow than "normal." The long-term average for snowfall in April is 15 cm.

    Today's snow won't last long. With some sunshine, most of it should be melted by the end of the day.

    It'll be another cool one with gusty wind through the day and temperatures in the 4 C range for an afternoon high.

    The wind should ease tonight, before picking up again Thursday afternoon.

    The cool spell lasts through to the weekend. Morning temperatures in the -5 C to -8 C range Thursday through Saturday and highs of 2 or 3 C Thursday and 6 C or 7 C on Friday.

    Back to double-digits by Saturday afternoon and a return to afternoons in the mid-teens by Sunday/Monday.

    All of next week is shaping up to have highs in the mid to upper teens.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

    Wind N 20 gusting to 40 km/h for most of the day.

    High: 4

     

    Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

    9pm: 1

     

    Thursday - Partly cloudy. Light wind in the morning, gusts to 30 km/h in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 2

     

    Friday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

    Morning Low: -7

    Afternoon High: 6

     

    Saturday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: -6

    Afternoon High: 11

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 14

     

    Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -1

    Afternoon High: 15    

