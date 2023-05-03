Josh Classen's forecast: Edmonton might break some records today and Thursday
A heat warning is in effect for the Edmonton region and northeast Alberta.
Fort McMurray/Lac La Biche/Cold Lake areas are included in that warning, as are spots from Athabasca south to Rimbey and Camrose...and from Evansburg east to Vegreville.
Afternoon highs in the 28 to 31 C range are expected today and Thursday, with morning lows in the mid-to-upper teens (so, no relief from the heat overnight).
There IS some relief coming this weekend with highs closer to 20 C Saturday and Sunday.
As for today and Thursday, the record highs are:
- 30.0 C - May 3, 2016
- 28.8 C - May 4, 2016
Both of those records are within reach, although Thursday's looks a little more beatable.
Wind will continue to be an issue. It'll pick up to SE 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.
Then, it eases this evening and overnight only to pick up again late Thursday morning.
Friday and Saturday look like they'll have some wind as well.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible in western Alberta today and Thursday.
No significant moisture is expected and the lightning risk is not good news given how dry it is.
Edmonton's next-best chance at seeing some precipitation comes this weekend.
Temperatures will hit the mid-20s Friday afternoon and then some "cooler" air drops in for Saturday/Sunday.
It doesn't look like we'll get hit with a heavy, steady soaking rain. But, there's a chance of some showers late in the day Saturday and again Sunday (especially in the morning).
That's not going to put an end to the fire risk, but it's better than nothing.
LONG Range: Still shaping up to be fairly dry with highs in the 18 to 23 C in Edmonton next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
Wind: SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday & this afternoon.
High: 29
Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing early this evening.
9pm: 24
Thursday - Partly cloudy. Windy midday & in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 30
Friday - Mainly sunny. Windy.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday - Increasing cloud through the day. 30% chance of showers late in the day. Windy.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 20
30% chance of showers overnight.
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 18
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
