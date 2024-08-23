Josh Classen's forecast: Hot and sunny...but only for today

Sunshine and temperatures into the upper 20s in Edmonton this afternoon.

We'll get to a high around 28 C late today, but it might be the last time we're this close to 30 for a while.

Daytime highs are forecast to "drop" into the low 20s for the weekend and most of next week.

There's still a bit of a haze over the Edmonton region, but not as bad as Thursday.

Air Quality Health Index readings are at a 4 in downtown Edmonton and NE of the city near Fort Saskatchewan.

That's at the low end of the "moderate risk" zone. St Albert and Sherwood Park are at 3 & 2, respectively ("Low Risk").

Those readings are from the Alberta AQHI map. Conditions aren't expected to change much through today - if anything...we'll get slightly clearer.

A system moving into southern Alberta late today will set off some showers and thunderstorms this evening, with the potential for some severe storms.

Areas from Red Deer south to Calgary and east towards Coronation have a chance of seeing some storms with large hail, downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts.

There's an even better chance for severe storms in areas east and southeast of Calgary.

For the Edmonton region - we have a VERY GOOD chance of seeing some showers and/or thunderstorms...but they'll hold off until the overnight period.

The window is from 11pm to 4am...with midnight-3am being the most likely timeframe. Could be a sleepless night if you're a light sleeper.

The low pressure system will move north and the rain and thunderstorms will sit over northern and western parts of the province for most of Saturday.

Edmonton and area should be dry for most of the daytime hours Saturday, with some sunny breaks and gusty wind. We're potentially looking at gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range through the afternoon.

THEN...as the low shifts further east, we could see some Saturday evening showers or thunderstorms push into the Edmonton area from the west.

Sunday looks like it'll be the nicer of the two days this weekend. Wind should back off and the morning clouds will give way to sunshine.

Looking LONG RANGE:

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s for most of next week, but Wednesday could be the exception.

There's the potential for some heavy, steady rain Tuesday night and through the day Wednesday. If that plays out, we may not get above 20 on Wednesday.

Still a ways off...but...something to keep an eye on.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind becoming SE 15 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.

- Mainly sunny. Wind becoming SE 15 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon. High: 28

Tonight - Increasing cloud. 70 per cent chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight (midnight or later).

- Increasing cloud. 70 per cent chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight (midnight or later). 9pm: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun and cloud. Wind potentially gusting to around 50 km/h.

- Mix of sun and cloud. Wind potentially gusting to around 50 km/h. 60 per cent chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Morning clouds. Afternoon sun.

- Morning clouds. Afternoon sun. Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy.

- Partly cloudy. Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of afternoon and evening showers/rain.

- Mostly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of afternoon and evening showers/rain. Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21