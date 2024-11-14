Josh Classen's forecast: More cloud than sun and temperatures staying slightly above average

A bit of sunshine in the Edmonton area this morning, but it won't last long as clouds take over for most of today.

We have an area of low pressure in southeast Alberta that's generating some snow in east-central and northeast Alberta this morning. That could amount to 2-5 centimetres in areas from around Lloydminster up through Cold Lake and Lac La Biche.

The Cold Lake area might even pick up a bit more accumulation by the end of today.

We're also looking at some flurries/light snow in northwest Alberta this morning.

Neither of those areas of precipitation are expected to move into the Edmonton region.

That said, we are expected a small area of flurries or light snow to develop in west-central Alberta this evening and that should track toward Edmonton overnight or early Friday morning.

So...I'm leaving a risk of a few flurries in the forecast. Accumulation looks minimal, although there's the potential for a little bit of accumulation on some grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Skies should clear later Friday afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the 2-4 C range for today, Friday and Saturday. With that clearing late Friday, Saturday morning could be below -5 C. But, Friday morning looks like it'll be just a degree or three below 0 C.

An area of low pressure is expected to move into northwest Alberta early Sunday and it looks like that could haul some warmer air into southern and central Alberta...while bringing the potential for heavier snow to the High Level region and possibly north of Fort McMurray, as well.

I'm going to go with a high of 5 C for Sunday, but it could be a few degrees warmer. We'll have to watch for some flurries or snow Sunday night as that system crashes off to the southeast.

Cooler air gets drawn in behind it and daytime highs Monday/Tuesday with be around or slightly below 0 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny breaks morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - Cloudy. Slight risk of a few flurries overnight.

9pm: 1

Friday - Cloudy in the morning with a slight risk of a few flurries early.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds. Becoming cloudy late afternoon/early evening.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3