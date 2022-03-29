Josh Classen's forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
A foggy, chilly morning across the Edmonton region and much of central/north-central Alberta.
Near zero visibility is being reported in many areas, especially on area highways and that'll persist until mid-to-late morning.
How long it takes for the fog to dissipate will play some role in how warm we end up getting this afternoon.
We're in the -7 C range this morning and should get back to 0 C by noon.
Light wind, sun and a high near 6 C looks likely for this afternoon.
That's all thanks to a high-pressure system that has develop over Alberta.
Moisture from yesterday's wet snow is being trapped at the surface under that HIGH, but there are clearer skies aloft.
We just need to get rid of the fog before we can enjoy the sun and start to warm up.
As the HIGH moves east, the flow becomes more southerly and it'll get a boost from an incoming LOW-pressure system.
So, Wednesday's shaping up to be the warmest day of the week.
We should get to 9 C or 10 C tomorrow with some increasing afternoon cloud.
Then...as the LOW moves in from the west, we get some showers and snow into western Alberta Wednesday afternoon and a good chance of some precipitation in the Edmonton region in the evening.
It'll likely start at some showers (best bet on timing is that it'll start after 7 p.m.) and then possibly flip to a rain/snow mix or wet snow late in the evening or overnight.
There are indications that the foothills could get 5 to 10 cm of snow by Thursday morning.
Areas further east like Red Deer and Coronation could also pick up some accumulation Wednesday night/Thursday morning.
Behind that system, not a HUGE cooldown. But we'll be back in the 5 C to 8 C range for highs Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Fog dissipating this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
High: 6
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 2
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of an evening/overnight shower.
30% chance of shower flipping to wet snow overnight.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 10
Thursday - Partly cloudy
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 7
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 6
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or wet flurries.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 8
