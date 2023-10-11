Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers and a slight cooling trend

A lengthy band of showers/light rain stretches from the Peace Country SE toward Red Deer and Calgary.

Most of today's rain will stay south and west of Edmonton. But, we'll get a few showers moving through the city and surrounding area this morning.

By this afternoon, we should see some sunny breaks and the chance of a shower diminishes.

Areas from Red Deer up through Edson and Grande Prairie will have showers through much of the day and right into this evening.

Sunnier conditions for east-central and NE Alberta today.

We'll get some clearing Thursday morning in the Edmonton area and then a string of sunny days through the weekend.

Temperatures hit the 20s for five straight days, but that streak is over.

We'll top out in the mid-teens today/Thursday/Friday/weekend.

That's still a bit warmer than average for this time of year. The average high for today in Edmonton is 12 degrees. By the weekend, the average high is 10 degrees.

Looking LONG Range - It's very likely that daytime highs will be in the 10-15 degree range next week.

That takes us to Oct. 20. There's a fair amount of uncertainty with temperatures beyond that, but the early indicators point to daytime highs in the 5- to 10-degree range for Oct. 21 to 27.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a 30% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Clearing in the morning, Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mainly sunny. (Partial solar eclipse from 10am-Noon)

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16